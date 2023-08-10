Stockton State Park is set to host a tree scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Visitors can go on an adventure through the park looking for the different trees that grow in the area.

Day-use visitors and overnight guests alike can explore all areas of the park in order to locate the trees on the list, as long as they do not intrude on anyone’s campsite. If participants take pictures of the trees and then show the photos to the park representatives at the check station by 8 p.m., they will receive a prize. A list of trees to locate will be available for visitors to pick up at the check station on the east campground loop.

This is a family-friendly event. It is not a race, but is instead a go-at-your-own-pace activity. Please remember to take only photos and leave only footprints. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, use insect repellent and bring plenty of water for their adventure.

Stockton State Park is located at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville. For more information, contact 417-276-4259.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.