Contact: Matt Lemmon, mlemmon@cfozarks.org or 417-864-6199

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for the Everyone Outdoors Grant Program for projects across the CFO’s region. With $120,000 available, the program will support projects that connect residents to natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Public charities with 501(c)3 or similar nonprofit status may apply for up to $10,000 to engage residents, particularly those living in low-income or high-density neighborhoods, with the outdoors. Example projects include educational environmental programs, expansion of staff time for existing outdoor programs, new recreational equipment for public use, supplies to enhance neighborhood gathering spaces and other innovative ideas which support outdoor community placemaking.

Agencies can find more information and begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Applications must be submitted by 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliates with $635 million in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. The CFO’s mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership. Learn more at cfozarks.org.