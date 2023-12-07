I found out that Santa is pretty chatty about his personal life. He wears regular clothes sometimes and does not arrive everywhere he goes in his sleigh. He employees thousands of elves, but never has a worry about any of them. After all, he told me, he knows if they have been naughty or nice.

I was going to get my Christmas cards ready on Sunday. So, I made my list and checked it twice with Kenny. I think it will go through a third checking this week. After they are all signed and sealed and-on-their-way to be delivered, anyone else that pops up, will probably get a Valentine’s card.

My Louisiana grandson wasn’t overly impressed with the picture of the little skiff of snow we had recently. I think he thinks snow is snowmen and sledding. And I do, too. I just never happens at Christmas. But it might work out. The Gilfoils will be here after Christmas.

We’ve spent the last six months or so telling people that the subscription rate will go up. It has. Check page 2 for more information.