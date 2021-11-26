On Oct. 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November as a day of national thanksgiving. In his proclamation, he recognized that despite the inevitable evils of the world, there are still so many things to be grateful for in this country. Lincoln emphasized that this day is a reflection of the success and beauty of the American people and that we should not forget the source of our bountiful blessings.

On this holiday of thanks, my husband, John, and I join with you and your family to reflect on the blessings that the past year has brought. Please take a moment to pray for the safety of our military personnel and their families as they are separated during the holidays.

I am grateful for the honor to serve the constituents of the 28th Senatorial District and I wish everyone a healthy and happy Thanksgiving.