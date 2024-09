Thursday, Sept. 5 – Ravens vs Chiefs Watch Party – Opera House, El Dorado Springs – Doors open at 6:15

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Bulldog Volleyball – Home-5:30 p.m. vs Buffalo

Friday, Sept. 6 – Bulldog Football – Home-7 p.m. vs Ash Grove

Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Sept. 6-8 – Opera House Theatre – It Ends With Us

Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday – 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7 – Schell City Fall Festival – Events start at 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. each day.

Saturday, Sept. 7 – Nevada Speedway – Annual Screamin’ Lehman Memorial – 6:30 p.m.