Come and play some bingo with us. Doors open at 5 p.m.

For only $10 you can play bingo at the Schell City Community Building (all proceeds go to Schell City Community Building

Dinner will be served: Chili or soup, drink and dessert for $5. For more information please contact Carol Jo Goodman 417-321-3596 or Bobbie Harms 620-252-5583.