By: Mark Alford

What’s going on in Washington— For years, including on my last day as a television news anchor, I have said the truth is the only thing that matters. As your representative, I am steadfast in my pursuit of transparency regarding the horrific crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. The darkness surrounding this case must be brought to light, and I am proud to support President Donald Trump’s bold directive to Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the grand jury testimony related to Epstein’s atrocities. This decisive action signals an unwavering commitment to accountability, and I stand firmly behind it.

As a co-sponsor of H.J.Res. 589, I have joined my colleagues in demanding the immediate release of all Epstein-related files held by the Department of Justice. This resolution is a clarion call for justice, ensuring that the full scope of Epstein’s criminal network is exposed. The public has a right to know who enabled these heinous acts, and we cannot allow powerful interests to shield the guilty. By championing this legislation, I am advocating for a government that prioritizes truth over secrecy.

Additionally, I strongly support the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena for sworn testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted accomplice. Her deposition, scheduled for August 11 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, is a critical step toward uncovering the extent of Epstein’s operations. Maxwell’s firsthand knowledge could reveal key details about those who facilitated or participated in these crimes. Congress has a duty to pursue every lead, and I commend Chairman James Comer for his leadership in issuing this subpoena.

While we seek justice, we must never lose sight of the innocent victims who suffered unimaginable harm. Protecting their privacy is paramount. I have consistently advocated for redacting victims’ names and any personally identifying information from the released files, as well as excluding any material depicting child sexual abuse. These measures ensure that survivors are not re-traumatized in our quest for truth. Their dignity and safety are non-negotiable.

The Epstein case has cast a long shadow over our institutions, fueling distrust among Americans. By releasing the files, we can begin to restore faith in our justice system. President Trump’s order, H.J.Res. 589, and the Maxwell subpoena are not just procedural steps—they are moral imperatives. Those who committed or enabled these crimes must face consequences, no matter their status or influence.

As your congressman, I pledge to continue this fight. Transparency is not a partisan issue; it is a matter of right and wrong. Together, we can honor the victims, hold the guilty accountable, and ensure that such horrors are never repeated. The truth will prevail, and I will not rest until it does.