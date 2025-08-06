Are you curious about your family’s past and how they helped shape Missouri’s history? Join us for a FREE hands-on workshop that could unlock hidden stories in your family’s history!

What: A family history research workshop focusing on the powerful tool of Missouri county deed index books. Learn how to track your ancestors’ migration across the country through land ownership records.

When: Wednesday, August 20, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Nevada Public Library, 218 W. Walnut St., Nevada, MO

Why You Should Attend:

Hands-on Learning: Get practical tips for searching Missouri county deed index books online.

Explore Your Ancestors’ Land: Discover property your ancestors once owned, a key step in piecing together your family’s story.

Bring Your Device: Feel free to bring your own laptop, tablet, or iPad to access this online resource. Several laptops will also be available at the workshop.

Bonus: All attendees will leave with a clearer path to continue their family history research long after the workshop is over. A handout will be emailed to attendees following the program.

This event for adults is provided by the Cedar and Vernon County Genealogical Society. Whether you’re new to genealogy or looking for advanced techniques, this workshop is perfect for anyone eager to learn more about their Missouri roots.

Take the first step toward uncovering your family’s legacy. For more details, visit the genealogical society’s website at https://vernon.mogenweb.org/ or email Cedar.VernonCoMO@centurytel.net.