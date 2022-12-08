El Do Christmas Basket recipients: If you have not received your confirmation letter by Dec. 12, please call 417-391-4438 and leave a message. The phone will not be checked until Dec. 12.

Volunteer Gift Wrappers: Join the fun wrapping hundreds of gifts Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 am at the First Baptist Church. Please bring your own scissors; feel free to bring gift boxes.

Christmas Basket Donors: Send monetary donations to treasurer Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Rd, El Dorado Springs, Mo 64744. Make checks out to Christmas Basket Project.

Toy givers: Drop off toys for children ages 0 to 11 and gifts for 12 to 16 year olds at Fugate Motors through Dec. 10. Small gifts should be valued at $10 to $15; large gifts valued at $25 to $30.