SANTA HEARS ALL – Santa Claus made an appearance at the Wayside Museum’s annual “Pancakes with Santa” event on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Nate and Abby Chilton family took a few minutes for a family portrait as well as letting Santa know what needed to be under the tree Christmas morning.

Santa will make another appearance at the Museum this Friday, Dec. 8, for Hallmark Night from 6:30 – 8 p.m. The event includes Christmas Caroling for everyone.

Watch our interview with Santa on Spring City TV this week.