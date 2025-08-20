The 2025-2026 Missouri Aeronautical Chart is now available to pilots and other aviation enthusiasts.

Produced every other year by the Missouri Department of Transportation, the chart is used as a planning tool for pilots and other Missouri aviation system users. It provides updated airport information, communication frequencies, a guide on airfield signs and airspace classification. Other features include an updated listing of all aviation weather reporting stations in the state with frequencies and phone numbers.

Pilots should employ discretion when using the chart as aeronautical information changes frequently. It is vitally important that pilots consult appropriate and current Federal Aviation Administration aeronautical charts, publications, and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) essential to flight safety.

Each year, Missouri’s airports handle over 14.7 million passenger enplanements. These airports allow Missouri residents and businesses to ship and receive goods from all over the world.

To request an aeronautical chart, contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636), via email at aviation@modot.mo.gov or by writing to MoDOT’s Aviation Section, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Please include the number of 2025-2026 charts you are requesting, a contact person and a mailing address.