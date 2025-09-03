The Schell City Fall Festival is this weekend. Schell City is celebrating 154 years. I don’t know long the festival has been going, but I’ve been to a lot of them.

And next weekend we have the Walker Fun Days.

I glad these communities feel the need to come together and celebrate the fact that they are both vibrant cities

Speaking of festivals and such, Davis and I were just talking about next year’s Picnic T-shirt. There is still time to order one. (or more). We sold a lot of pre-orders this summer and currently we have 43 to sell. If you want to place your order ,please do. This year we sold over half sight unseen before we had the design. All we had was the color. And by-the-way, you’ll have a chance to pick the color this year.

Oh, yes. There is a circus on Tuesday Sept 9 at Fugate’s movie lot. Two performances.

This time of year you can meet your friends at a a festival, or a circus or a football game or other sporting event. Stay busy visiting.

KSL