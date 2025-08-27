The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks is pleased to announce that the 2026 grant round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund is now open. LWCF grants are available to cities, counties and public-school districts to be used for outdoor recreation projects.

For more information about this program, to download the grant application and to register for a grant application, visit mostateparks.com/page/61215/land-and-water-conservation-fund-lwcf-grants. For questions, contact grants management staff at mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov. The application deadline is Nov. 14, 2025.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.