By Melanie Chance

Governor Mike Kehoe has officially appointed Chrislynn Price as Cedar County Clerk. The announcement came Monday, Aug. 18, following the Committee’s July 23 recommendation.

“Chrislynn Price, of Stockton, was appointed as the Cedar County Clerk,” Kehoe’s office said in a release. Ms. Price currently serves as the interim Cedar County Clerk. She has held several positions within the County Clerk’s office, including elections and accounting, and most recently as a Deputy Clerk. Ms. Price holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.”

The Committee gathered at the Cassell Realty Office in late July to review applications for the post. Following a two-week advertisement in local newspapers, Price was the only applicant. She attended the meeting to present her résumé, answer questions, and introduce herself to members before their recommendation was forwarded to the governor.

Price expressed gratitude after her official appointment. “I’m very thankful for all of the support and feel very honored to have been appointed to the position as Cedar County Clerk by Governor Kehoe,” she said. “I am excited to serve the community and try to make a difference for the better.”

Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton praised the appointment, saying he was confident in Price’s ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the office. “I know that she will do well and is more than capable of carrying out the duties of county clerk,” Thornton said.

