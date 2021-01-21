The 54 Cruisers Club of El Dorado Springs will award three $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors annually.

Each scholarship is for on year. Applicants must be one of the following: Enrolled in El Dorado, Stockton, Nevada, Vo-tech or Northeast Vernon County School district; or a family member of a 54 Cruisers Car Club member. Preferences will be given to seniors going into the automotive field; however, scholarships are open to seniors interested in any type of post-high school education. Deadline is March 13, 2021.

Applications can be mailed to 54 Cruisers, 2962 S. 175 Rd., El Dorado Springs, mo 64744. For more information, call 417/876-2838