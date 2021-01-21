If the answer is no, there’s a chance you could fix that fast. Eagles are all around us this winter. Our staff recently spotted three eagles within blocks of 47th and Troost; two at Troost Lake and one on Brush Creek. And in late December, record numbers of bald eagles (over 600) were congregating at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge.

Restoration projects in the 1980s led to the first eagles returning to Missouri to establish nests and raise their young and today we have over 500 active nests in the state, mostly around large reservoirs and rivers. Removed from the endangered species list in 2007, the bald eagle comeback is one of the great success stories in conservation history and a number of eagles call KC home with several nests located along the Missouri River in the metro.

Every year at this time thousands of eagles migrate from northern states to winter along our big rivers and lakes. Eagles are normally fish eaters, but in winter they prey upon injured ducks and geese that congregate near open water. And that’s why we see more eagles in the city during winter. Wherever there are flocks of Canada geese and unfrozen water like along Brush Creek and at Troost Lake we can expect visiting eagles to hang around looking for a meal.

Now through February is the time to spot these urban legends. Wherever you find geese and open water, look to the sky or trees for the classic white head and tail of one of our most magnificent birds and greatest conservation comeback.

Virtual Eagle Days: Register below for one of the upcoming opportunities to see live eagles virtually.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m.