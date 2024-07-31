by Melanie Chance

The El Dorado Sun is proud to announce a meet-and-greet for the Missouri candidates, made possible by the relentless efforts of our dedicated committee. This team has been working tirelessly to bring your candidates to Cedar County.

We are thrilled to present this event to you.

What to expect?

The event is scheduled for Aug. 1 and 2, starting at 6 p.m. This event is your opportunity to meet the candidates and ask them personal questions. Starting at 6:30, the candidates will introduce themselves and engage in a question-and-answer session. State candidates will have time to present themselves and request your vote.

In contrast, local candidates will respond to community questions asked by a committee member. Please note that this is not a public question-and-answer session.

We have requested that all candidates who are attending bring signs or promotional items for the event so you can take home any items.

Light refreshments will be provided.

As of right now, our confirmed Candidates are Sam Alexander, Jarrod Schiereck, Travis Cargill, Jim McCray, Ron Alumbaugh, Marvin Manring, Ted Anderson, Dennis Floyd, Danny Lee Green, James Hargett, Tim Baker, who is running for Lieutenant Governor for both evenings. These candidates plan to be present on both evenings.

Shane Schoeller, who is running for Secretary of State, will be in Stockton on Thursday night, and Jay Ashcroft, who is running for Governor, will be in El Dorado Springs on Friday night. We are still working to get other candidates here, but this is what we have right now, and we are trying to keep the community updated as we go.

We have several community leaders who have strong connections and are working hard to invite candidates to your events. Please be aware that while we are making our best efforts, some statewide candidates may only be able to attend one of the scheduled events. It would be beneficial to try to attend both events if possible.