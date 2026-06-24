Contact: Tom Brand

Richardson & Company Press

Email: info@richardsonpress.com

Website: www.richardsonpress.com

Readers who have spent time with Tom Brand’s A Little Bit Like Home column will find familiar roads, familiar faces, and familiar lessons in his newest book, You Have to Leave If You Want to Come Back.

The new collection brings together stories and reflections inspired by the people, places, and experiences that shaped Brand’s life growing up in Northwest Missouri and the years that followed. While many of the themes will be familiar to readers of his weekly newspaper column, the book expands on those ideas with new stories, deeper reflections, and a journey that stretches from gravel roads and farm fields to broadcasting studios, family milestones, moments of loss, and discoveries about what truly matters.

The title comes from a phrase Brand’s father often used when grandchildren were reluctant to leave after a family visit.

“You have to leave if you want to come back.”

Over time, Brand came to realize those words carried a deeper meaning. Sometimes it takes distance to understand the value of home, family, faith, and community.

Through stories of childhood adventures, memorable mentors, family traditions, life behind the microphone, and the people who left a lasting mark on his life, Brand explores themes of gratitude, resilience, humor, faith, and hope. The collection includes lighthearted stories that will bring a smile as well as more reflective pieces about aging, loss, and the enduring influence of those we love.

“Many of these stories began as newspaper columns,” Brand said. “As I looked back across the years, I realized they shared a common thread. They weren’t simply stories about growing up. They were stories about the people who helped shape us and the lessons we often don’t recognize until much later in life.”

Brand is the author of Welts on Your Butt a Calf Could Suck: Reflections on Faith, Family, and a Farm Kid’s Life and the children’s book I Never Heard of Johnny Fry: A Pony Express Adventure. A longtime broadcaster and communications professional, he currently serves as Director of the St. Joseph Community Alliance.

Published by Richardson & Company Press, You Have to Leave If You Want to Come Back is available in paperback through RichardsonPress.com, Amazon and other booksellers.

Book Title: You Have to Leave If You Want to Come Back

Author: Tom Brand

ISBN: 979-8-9987046-3-5

Available at: RichardsonPress.com, Amazon, and bookstores