The El Dorado Springs City Council held a special session on Monday, July 22. Numerous citizens expressed concern over the city’s aging sewer system.

Ryan Snow, Kim Neal, Gabby Kennitt, Peggy Carter and Mayor Allen Hicks were present as well as City Manager Cory Gayman.

The Council appointed Judi Baldwin as a member of the City of El Dorado Spring Picnic Committee for three years and passed a resolution requesting a solid waste collection contract addendum between the City of El Dorado Springs and Waste Corporation of Missouri LLC.

The council went into executive session for Real Estate and Personnel Matters. There was no announcement from that session.