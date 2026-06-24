U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) took to the Senate Floor to reaffirm America’s Declaration of Independence ahead of our country’s 250th birthday. Senator Schmitt explained how the United States’ Founding Fathers penned the Declaration of Independence—risking everything to defy an empire, affirming their inalienable rights and establishing a new nation of free people. As America celebrates its founding 250 years later, Senator Schmitt proudly re-passed the Declaration of Independence on the Senate floor to remind every American of our nation’s founding principles and the importance of defending them.

Excerpts of his remarks as prepared for delivery:

“On July 4, 1776, fifty-six men crossed a line from which there was no retreat. These men knew the king they defied. They knew the empire that would come for them…

“They made a bold declaration to the world that never had been made before. It was in fact—revolutionary. Our Rights come from God. Government rests on consent. Citizens are not subjects. America is a nation. Those truths made America possible. And every generation that inherits America must decide whether those truths still command it. That is why I rise today in support of repassing the Declaration of Independence…

“In Missouri, we know the Declaration did not stay on the Atlantic coast…

“It inspired the naming of Missouri towns like Liberty, Independence, and Defiance. Missouri is what the Declaration looks like when it walks west and builds a country. America was made by people like that…We love our country. We honor the men who built it…

“Let Congress repass the Declaration of Independence…

“And let this generation take its place in the long line of patriots who understood that freedom is inherited only when it is fought for.”