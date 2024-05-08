SWORN IN – Allen Hicks, Logan Friar and Alvan Reasoner were sworn in before the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, May 6. Hicks was sworn in for a three year term. His main concerns are small business and El Dorado’s homeless population.

Logan was appointed to the El Dorado Springs City Council in June of 23 and is now serving a one-year term. He said, “I would like to help the city develop a long-term vision for the community; to focus on long term goals and help the City of El Dorado Springs become a place where people want to Live.

This is Alvan’s first step into city politics. He also has a one-year term. He said, “I want to try to help El Dorado Springs move in the right direction. I hope, in this one year, to make a difference. I am honored to be elected.”