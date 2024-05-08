After the pledge, roll call and the approval of the last city council meeting minutes and executive session minutes, the council began with the Public Forum. There were several citizens there and Jessica Dunn who lives on Tywman showed the council pictures of the high water that had been around her house during the last few storms. David Friar who lives on West Spring arrived in time to ask if he spoke in the public form could he ask questions of the gentleman who had come to explain the sewer rate study to the council. Participants in the Public Forum are given five minutes to speak. Mr. Friar spent almost half of his allotted time complaining about not having enough time and being restricted as to when he could speak.

After presentation of the election results, the new councilmen were sworn in by City Clerk Kandi Rotert.

The council decided to leave the council officers as they had been with Nathan Murrell as mayor and Gabby Kinnett as the mayor pro-tem.

The council approved a lease agreement with Compass Heath at the 107 West Broadway address for $1,730 monthly.

The council heard the results of the Sewer Rate Study from HDR.

The rezoning issue was brought up and the council decided to wait until the next meeting to give people time to register a complaint.

City Manager Bruce Rogers mentioned that the city would receive $86,000 from the Missouri Public Electric Alliance.

All council members present as well as City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert.