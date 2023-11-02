From toddlers to turkeys, Missouri state parks and historic sites offer it all.

Thursdays, Nov. 16, 30: Toddler Thursday at Mastodon State Historic Site

Learn, create and play at Mastodon State Historic Site! The Toddler Thursday programs are designed for toddlers and their grown-ups. Each program focuses on a different topic and includes activities and a craft. Registration is appreciated and can be done by visiting icampmo.com or calling the office at 636-464-2976. All programs are free and take place at 10 a.m. in the museum auditorium at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial.

Friday, Nov. 3: Explore the Night Sky at Sandy Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site

Join a NASA solar system ambassador as you view planets and other astronomical phenomena. Telescopes will be available for constellation and planetary viewing. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and binoculars, as well as their own telescopes. The event is free and open to all ages. The event starts at 8 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site at 9090 Old Lemay Ferry Road in Hillsboro.

Sunday, Nov. 5 – Nature Bingo Hike at Mastodon State Historic Site

Play bingo with a fun outdoor twist in the program for all ages! Meet in the special-use area parking lot at 2 p.m. at 1900 Seckman Road in Imperial, Missouri. From there, participants will hike along the accessible Spring Branch Trail, a flat 0.8-mile loop on a packed gravel surface. Participants should dress for the weather and are encouraged to bring water. This is a free program, but registration is required and can be done by visiting icampmo.com or calling 636-464-2976.

Monday, Nov. 13: Homeschool Hour at Mastodon State Historic Site

Mastodon State Historic Site is hosting Homeschool Hours to serve its local homeschool communities. Homeschoolers of all ages are invited to join in the fun, educational activities focused on selected park topics. Homeschool Hour begins at 10 a.m. and takes place inside the historic site’s museum at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial, Missouri. Adults must remain with their children during the program. Registration is required and space is limited. Register by visiting icampmo.com. Each program’s lesson plan is available upon request one week prior to the program. Email emily.lange@dnr.mo.gov for more information.

Friday, Nov. 24: Limestone Hill Hike at Mastodon State Historic Site

Feel like getting off the couch after Thanksgiving? Then hike the site’s longest trail with an interpreter. Guests will learn about selected park topics as they walk along the 2-mile Limestone Hill Trail. Meet at the trailhead at 10 a.m. at the museum parking lot at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial, Missouri. The trail is considered rugged and features slopes and rough terrain. This is a free program open to all ages, but registration is required and can be done by visiting icampmo.com or calling 636-464-2976.

Friday, Nov. 24: Missouri Turkeys at Mastodon State Historic Site

Come out the day after Thanksgiving to learn about the wild turkeys that call Missouri home. An interpreter will lead fun activities starting at 2 p.m. and test participants’ knowledge in a round of “Turkey Trivia.” This program is free, but registration is required and can be done by visiting icampmo.com or calling 636-464-2976. The event will take place inside the museum auditorium at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit mostateparks.com/events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.