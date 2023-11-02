FOR SONG OF THE YEAR – Kamber Cain brought home a prestigious music award honoring independent talent. Kamber won the Josie Music Award for “Multi-Genre Song of the Year” for her song “Better With You”, which was co-written by Kamber Cain, Rich McCready and Kimberly Smoak. The 9th annual awards show was held with a packed house at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 22nd. Kamber received her award and gave her acceptance speech in the legendary circle on the Grand Ole Opry Stage. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent artist awards show in the world.