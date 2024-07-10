When the 2nd bandstand was built in 1901, official uniforms were provided for the 10 member band. There are pictures showing uniforms as early as 1889. The band in 2024 and a few years earlier were furnished with shirts having a bandstand emblem on them which are only worn on special occasions. Some of you might remember the middle individual on the front row, Othel Gibbs.

“The Band Plays On”

Come Listen to the Band this Weekend

Hopefully everyone made it safely over the 4th of July weekend and you are all staying cool. The City Band will play this Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We’d love to play for you! Stay cool this week.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 12

1 National Emblem

2 Bombardier

3 *American Flourish

4 A Frangesa

5 Polka

6 Forrest Gump Suite

7 June is Bustin’ Out All Over

8 Percussion Choice

9 Baruska

10 Beauty and the Beast

11 Tennessee Waltz

12 Klaxon

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 13

1 Salutation

2 The Footlifter

3 Chicago Tribune

4 There’s Something About a Soldier

5 Gate City

6 Seventy-Six Trombones

7 Ramblin Rose

8 Director Choice

9 Blue Tango

10 You’re A Grand Old Flag

11 Hello Dolly

12 Yankee Doodle Boy

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 14

1 Wings of the Army

2 Call to Victory

3 Jolly Coppersmith

4 Westlawn Dirge

5 Polka

6 Slim Trombone

7 Over There

8 Flute Choice

9 Now Thank We All Our God

10 Ballad of the Green Beret

11 Maple Leaf Rag

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner