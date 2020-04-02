Nick Allison, El Dorado Springs native and current Cedar County Director of Economic Development, has filed as a Republican to run for the Missouri House of Representative in the 125 District.

Nick is a graduate of the El Dorado Springs High School and Truman State University in Kirksville. He is the son of Davin Allison and Amy Hedrick and the grandson of Karl and Earline Allison and Gary and Kay Forest.

As an El Dorado Springs native, he’s passionate about accepting the challenges presented by this opportunity and truly wants to make the 125 District a better place for all its citizens.

Jim Kalberloh, a Lowry City businessman, is also running on the Republican ticket.