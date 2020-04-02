During the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board meeting on March 16, CEO Jana Witt read an unsigned letter regarding the Exercise Center in Stockton. The letter from “very concerned citizens” complained that “men grunting and groaning while lifting weights is uncouth and revolting.” The letter writers felt the issue needed to be addressed.

They also questioned why there was no TV service at the Exercise Center. Witt explained to the board that the Maintenance Department is down to three staff members who must prioritize maintenance issues at the hospital’s three facilities. Per Maintenance Director Larry Chadd, he has the cable run to connect the TVs to the antenna, but is now waiting on a inverter box so that all the current TVs don’t have to be replaced.

Director of Finance Carla Gilbert gave the Feb. financial report. Total operating revenue was $2,159.195. Operating expenses were $1,037,896, After deductions from revenue, the net profit for February was $100,811. Cash on hand is 212, days without any income the hospital can operate, up from 205 last month. Gilbert mentioned that using travelers (medical professional substitutes) in Feb. cost $102,808.

Present for the meeting were Hospital Board of Trustees Judy Renn, Carla Griffin, Brent Bland, Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring who participated via conference call; Hospital CEO Jana Witt, Director of Finance Carla Gilbert, RN/CNO Rob Simon, Hospital Attorney Bryan Breckenridge and Recording Secretary Terri Heitz.

The board went into executive session and renewed Dr. Andrew Wyant’s contract effective May 1 and renewed Witt’s contract with an increase in retirement benefit from 5% to 7%.