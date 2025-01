American Legion Post 233, 201 N. Kirkppatrick (Corner of Broadway and Kirkpatrick) will hold a Ham and Bean or Taco Soup Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Post. Cornbread, drink and dessert are included.

Cost is by donation.

Everyone is welcome.

Call Patti 417/684-7512 to place delivery orders. Call or text Dennis Floyd 417/296-0336 for any questions.