The Schell City community is rallying around their longtime friend, owner/operator if Madalyn’s Kitchen a wh is fighting an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Donations began Dec.1 with an account at Community Bank El Dorado Springs titled Madalyn Crocker Benefit. Anyone can deposit into this account or Venmo, The account will close Feb, 28, 2025. Donation Dropoff location at Schell City Hall, Schell City and Hometown Accounting 101 N. Commercial in Nevada.

Please come together with us and to show our love for her as we help with medical expenses and associated needs.

The benefit is Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 11 a,m. to 3 p.m. at the NEVC Elementary Campus in Schell City – Chili, Soup, Desert and Drink with a free will donation.

Silent and live auctions 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – live auction 1 p.m. Music graciously donated by Rick and Paula Newman along with Linda Brewer Smith.

Alternate weather date, Saturday, Feb 22.

Please contact committee members with questions regarding donations, auction items or any volunteer help: Sharon Goodman – 417-876-7222: Bobbie Harms 620-252-5583 or Heather Trytsman 417-296-0106.