The El Dorado Springs American Legion Post #233 will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. Post is located at 201 N. Kirkpatrick St.

The topic of discussion and debate will be the closure of the Post due to lack of active members and revenue to maintain the Post building.

All members are encouraged to attend.

Respectfully submitted by

Jarrod Schiereck, Vice Commander