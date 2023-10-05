El Dorado Springs Junior Firefighters

The El Dorado Springs Fire Department and Fire Department Auxiliary are planning a Junior Firefighters Fun Day on Saturday October 7th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the grassy area between Woods Grocery Store and Fugate Motors. This event will be for children ages 4 thru 5th grade. We will have fun firefighter themed stations for children to rotate through. Our goal is for children to learn what firefighters do. We also want them to learn not to be afraid of firemen when they see them. Some activities that will be available are: an obstacle course, tour of the fire trucks, meet our firefighters, look at tools firefighters use, games, and other fun things. We will have some fun bouncy houses the year! Other community organizations will have booths set up for kids to visit. Your child will also be fed lunch and will receive a free t-shirt and shaved ice from Kool Crush for attending. There will also be a drawing for 10 $50.00 gift certificates. You will enter your name into the drawing as you register your child that day. We had a great turn our to this event last year, and we would love you be able to continue each year. If your child attends, please know that their photo may be used on social media or in the newspaper for advertising purposes. If you have and questions please send a message to the El Dorado Springs Fire Department Facebook page. Please note that this is not affiliated with the school so please do not contact them with questions. This year we do not require pre-registration, so you will just need to check in the morning of our event. We hope to see you there!