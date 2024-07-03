Women first played in the El Dorado Springs Park Band in 1919. In 1925, director D. I. Nethrow formed a women’s band called the American Maidens Band. The band was composed of 24 women. The picture here is in front of the 2nd bandstand.
Band to Celebrate 4th of July This Weekend
We would like to thank our wonderful community for turning out to honor Mark Koca and his family at Sunday afternoon’s concert. We had a great crowd and the weather was terrific.
This Friday evening our concert will be celebrating the 4th of July! Come on out to hear some patriotic songs and visit with friends with great music in the background. We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We’d love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 5
*4th of July Celebration
1 Thumbs Up, U.S.A.
2 America the Beautiful
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 Stars and Stripes
5 The Black Horse Troop
6 God Bless the USA
7 76 Trombones
8 US Field Artillery March
9 An American Celebration
10 This Land is Your Land
11 Battle Hymn of the Republic
12 God Bless America
13 Star Spangled Banner
Saturday, July 6
1 United Nations
2 Liberty Fleet
3 Gallant Marines
4 Night Flight
5 Bombasto
6 Pasadena Day
7 Baby Elephant Walk
8 Polka
9 Tuba Choice
10 I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing
11 Salute to the Promised Land
12 Swing Low Sweet Chariot
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 7
1 Crusaders’ Hymn
2 Under the Double Eagle
3 President’s March
4 Westlawn Dirge
5 Tennessee Waltz
6 Yellow Rose of Texas
7 Percussion Choice
8 Polka Book
9 Chattanooga Choo Choo
10 Your Land and My Land
11 On Wisconsin
12 Holzauction
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
