Women first played in the El Dorado Springs Park Band in 1919. In 1925, director D. I. Nethrow formed a women’s band called the American Maidens Band. The band was composed of 24 women. The picture here is in front of the 2nd bandstand.

Band to Celebrate 4th of July This Weekend

We would like to thank our wonderful community for turning out to honor Mark Koca and his family at Sunday afternoon’s concert. We had a great crowd and the weather was terrific.

This Friday evening our concert will be celebrating the 4th of July! Come on out to hear some patriotic songs and visit with friends with great music in the background. We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We’d love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 5

*4th of July Celebration

1 Thumbs Up, U.S.A.

2 America the Beautiful

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Stars and Stripes

5 The Black Horse Troop

6 God Bless the USA

7 76 Trombones

8 US Field Artillery March

9 An American Celebration

10 This Land is Your Land

11 Battle Hymn of the Republic

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner

Saturday, July 6

1 United Nations

2 Liberty Fleet

3 Gallant Marines

4 Night Flight

5 Bombasto

6 Pasadena Day

7 Baby Elephant Walk

8 Polka

9 Tuba Choice

10 I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing

11 Salute to the Promised Land

12 Swing Low Sweet Chariot

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 7

1 Crusaders’ Hymn

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 President’s March

4 Westlawn Dirge

5 Tennessee Waltz

6 Yellow Rose of Texas

7 Percussion Choice

8 Polka Book

9 Chattanooga Choo Choo

10 Your Land and My Land

11 On Wisconsin

12 Holzauction

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner