The Cedar County Hospital board met at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24. The board approved a revised organizational chart and a revised Mission Statement.

The new organizational chart looked much like the old one except it didn’t mention wound care The Auxiliary is now directly responsible to the Board of Trustees. There is no one listed as Clinic Practice Manager or in charge of Cedar County Family Clinic or Senior life Solutions.

The old mission statement read – Cedar County Memorial Hospital, as a team of dedicated professionals, provides compassionate, accessible and affordable healthcare services in a patient-centered environment to the communities we serve.” The new mission statement, facilitated by Angie McWilliams of the business office, Mary Woodruff with surgical services and Annie Thorpe OT Rehab Services, reads: Cedar County Memorial Hospital, through our team of compassionate caregivers, strives to provide innovative healthcare services and utilize best practices to promote health and maintain the highest quality of life for our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Joshua Wilks of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP gave the 2024 Audit Results and Reported to the board. In the management letter, he noted the hospital’s losses from operations. The letter stated that management is actively engaged in what they believe will positively impact the hospital’s operating result and cash flow in the near term. CLA recommended that management continue to analyze what opportunities there are to improve overall operating results through growth in revenue and expense reductions.

The Financial Dashboard reported that there were 141 days cash on hand. Under operations the hospital expected $52238 ytd. They are actually showing a loss of $764,955.

A few questions:

In the April 25, 2024 edition of the El Dorado Springs Sun it was reported that at the April 12, CCMH Board meeting the board attorney was directed to get parameters, associated costs and options for a third party investigation. How’s that going?

What is new with physician recruitment?

What is going on at the clinic in Stockton?