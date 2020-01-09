HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MARGARET SMITH – Margaret Gibbs Smith celebrated her 101st birthday at the Community Springs Care Facility on Jan. 3. with family and friends.

She was born on Jan, 3 1919, the oldest of four children. Margaret lived in El Dorado Springs and attended school through the 8th grade. She then decided she didn’t need school any longer and went to work at the Miller Home, a boarding house that served noon meals. She said in her free time, she would go to the Park and listen to the band play.

She met Carl Smith when the two were young. His family moved to the country, but they met up again when they were in their teens, “He had the prettiest auburn curls,” she said.

The couple married on Dec. 11, 1936, when Margaret was 17. She lied and said she was 18.

The couple had three children, Valarie Jean Beaty, Sandra Carl O’Neal and Sonny Smith. Carl passed away on Dec. 7, 2009.

Margaret has been a faithful member of the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ. She also worked at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital as a volunteer nurses aide and also worked at the shirt factory.

Sonny said, “She is a determined and sometimes stubborn person, but I still love her and I feel blessed and lucky to still have her. I hope she gives me more years.”

Margaret also received a letter from governor Mike Parson.

Pictured are: (from left) great niece, Amber Jensen, Sandra O’Neal, Jamie Jensen, Margaret Smith, Sonny Smith and granddaughter, Dana and Terry Anderson.