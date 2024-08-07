MURAL GIRLS STRIKE AGAIN – The band of local women that have painted their way into notoriety around town were approached by Kimball Long, owner of the El Dorado Springs Sun and the building at 125 North Main, to paint a “Welcome to El Dorado Springs” sign on the north west corner of the building.

The painting tribe arrived on Monday, Aug 5, to make preparation for the project that will take about two weeks.

Pictured in the selfie taken by Rhonda Friar are (from left) Mary Martin, Stephanie Wells, Rosie Bogart and Long.