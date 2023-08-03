It seems pretty clear: “Shall the County of Cedar impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?” Clear? NO?

Currently, Cedar County does not have a use tax. And according to Northern Commissioner Don Boultinghouse, it is not a new tax. Having a use tax only levels the playing field.

If someone from Cedar County purchases a vehicle in Fort Scott, they will pay Fort Scott’s sales tax. With the use tax, that money comes back to Cedar County. The same would apply if someone from Cedar County orders something online and pays sales tax. The money would come back to Cedar County – but only if we have a use tax in place.

The money is collected by the Department of Revenue.

Get out and vote, Tuesday, Aug 8.