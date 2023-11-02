AND A GOOD TIME WAS HAD BY ALL – The 9th annual Purse Auction, benefiting the Wings Refuge, kept the crowd at the Three Cedars Event Center energized and entertained on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The event hosted 225 women with dinner and the chance to purchase the purse their dreams – whether they knew it was the purse of their dreams before they got there or not.

Auctioneer Shannon Eason started things off at a mile-a-minute and kept it up until the last handbag had found a home. She was assisted by Danielle Dubois, Hollee Walker, Kamber Reason and Paula Newman.

Wings Refuge Executive Director Angie Batson said the funds would be used to maintain the Refuge and support their thrift stores in El Dorado Springs and Osceola.

Of the auction she said, “This is best we’ve ever done.”