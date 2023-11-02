At the Oct. 17, El Dorado Springs School Board meeting the board discussed options pertaining to a no-tax increase or a tax increase. It was for informational purposes only and no decision was made. According to Superintendent Brad Steward, the school has paid down several loans and has the option of extending a current tax to the access of about $3.5 millions. By waiting another year, it could be $4 million, but at the same time the cost of everything will probably have gone up as well. As will all tax issues, whatever they issue states the money will be spent on will be what it is used for.

That the bus barn project is in the hands if the city as of right now.

Assist. Superindent Dr. Tracy Barger spoke about the Kindergarten Readiness assessment used to test the readiness of those entering kindergarten. She said it is a tremendous effort to gage readiness and El Dorado Springs school wants to reach out to other schools to share information.

The board set tuition at $8,865 and approved a Food Service policy that lengthened its non-discrimination policy

The board also approved the salary increase for the SRO to $950, paid through the Cedar County Sherriff’s office. It hadn’t been increased for three years.

All board members were present for the meeting.