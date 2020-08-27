The Municipal Band season is winding down and this is the final weekend for this year. Students and teachers are back to school and our concerts are coming to an end for 2020. We have enjoyed playing for you and look forward to seeing you next summer!

Thank you for coming out to listen to your community band and support us with your presence. We love having folks in the audience to play for and appreciate our efforts. I’d also like to thank all of our faithful Band Members who come to play concerts for you every weekend. We would not sound very good without them!

Remember to stay healthy and stay safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome