CIRCUS COMING TO TOWN – Culpepper and Merriweather Clown Skeeter (who has been clowning since she was nine) stopped by the Sun Office with Lion James Rosbrugh to remind everyone to get their tickets now for the circus that will perform in El Dorado Springs at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept 11, on the grassy area behind and the west of Fugate Motors on 54 Highway.

Rosbrugh said the event is a fundraiser for the Lions Club and the club gets a percentage from tickets sold in advance. Tickets are available at Mike and Joe’s Service Station. The Home Store, Bear Arms Gun Shop, Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, Mid Missouri Bank, Community National Bank and Metz Bank in Nevada.

Skeeter said that 2023 is the 230 Anniversary of the American Circus. About 40 years ago she got her MBA – master of Buffoonery of Arts from the Ringling Brothers Barnham and Bailey Clown College.

She likes the circus life because she gets to perform and meet with people of all ages, gets to see the country and lot of it is just being with like people. She says that in 40 years she’s seen almost 3⁄4 of the American Circus industry go away.

Skeeter wants everyone to know that they are invited to the tent raising at 9:30 a.m. on circus morning, Sept 11. “You’ll be part of history in your own back yard.”