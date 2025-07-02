Under Article V. Section 16-9, Fireworks should only be discharged within the City Limits on July 4th between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. The possession of fireworks and use of fireworks on City Properties and in the City Parks are prohibited. Do not interfere with or cause distractions to the motoring public. Also, remember to clean up the firework trash while disposing of the remanence properly. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding. Do not throw hot firework trash away too soon and cause a fire. Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that malfunction or in case of fire. Please always use caution when setting off fireworks to avoid injuries and damage to property.

Violation of the City Ordinance can result in arrest and appearance in Municipal Court. Violating our City Ordinances could ruin your 4th of July activities. Please have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Released by:

Brett Dawn

Chief of Police