Picnic set up

Main st and Spring St will be marked with booth numbers beginning at 7am on Wednesday, July 16. Then at 6pm set up will begin. Trailers will be set up first then tents and tables will come in after. The Dance in the Park will begin about 8pm with Mobile DJ, Polish Pride.

Games will start bright and early on both Thursday & Friday (July 17 & 18) at 9am. All games take place around the tennis courts in our beautiful spring park.

1. Please remember that Turtles and Frogs need special care. They are live animals and must be cared for in a humane manner. Turtles must be taken back to the same area they are picked up from. They need to be able to find their food in a familiar place. Frogs breath through their skin and must be kept wet.

2. We ask that children bring their own chalk to the sidewalk art. A limited amount may be available.

3 You are encouraged to bring your own hula hoop if you have one, however, no weighted hoops will be allowed. We will have some hoops available.

The Talent Show will be Friday, July 19 @ 7pm. I will be sitting by the sidewalk right out from the stage. I should have a sign that will identify me. This will be for check in. Contestants can go to the bandstand and wait for their turn or wait in the audience. They just need to be ready to go on stage when called. A list should be on the bandstand early afternoon.

Saturday morning, July 19 will be extra busy again this year. The Run for a Reason registration is at 6:30am with the children’s run at 7:45am and the adult run at 8am. All proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The Optimist will again serve breakfast begins at 8am at the civic center. Those proceeds also go to St. Jude’s Children’s research Hospital. Sonic will be sponsoring the Baby Contest for 2025. They will be announcing rules and age categories in the near future.

Sam’s Scavenger Scrimmage will begin at noon at the bandstand. The rules will be posted soon.

The Lip Sync has been moved back to Saturday for the 144th picnic. It will begin at 4pm. You may register with any picnic committee member. We will need your name, age and song at the time of registration and we will be announcing the date we will start taking them soon

Noteworthy! Men’s vocal feature directed by Ron Alumbaugh will begin at 8pm followed by our Salute to Veterans. Members of the group are: Ron Pitts, Ryan Snow, Will Rotert, Jeremy Barger, Keith Irvin, James Hargett, Brandon Watkins, Darryl Wright, Kent Fortney Dave Rotert and Steve Wiseman

Fun Time Shows will once again provide our carnival entertainment. We will have 3 nights of wrist bands. Wrist band tickets for each night may be purchased from city hall during regular business hours beginning Friday July 11 for $25. The carnival will also be selling the wrist band tickets for $30.

2025 Picnic Committee

Debbie Floyd, Tania Molz, Tammy Melton, Kamber Cain, Joyce Cain, Brooke Hamilton, Nathan. Murrel and Judi Baldwin are voting members. Bruce Rogers serve in an exofficio capacity.