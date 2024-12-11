Where: First Christian Church, 300 S. Main St., near the post office

When: On parade day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

Purpose: To raise funds for the Ministerial Association Hope Center.

The Hope Center usually provides food each month for about 150 families. The Hope Center also sponsors two shower nights per month at West Central office location (the old Liston School).

The meal with drink and dessert will be provided for a donation. If you are will to work a volunteer shift or bring a dessert, please contact Debbie Vickers at (417) 876-8978 or Jack Daniel at (417) 296-1336.