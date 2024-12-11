From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Staci Jean Ohman is set to appear in court for a Case Management Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Cedar County Courthouse, presided over by Judge Dawson.

Ohman faces three felony charges of forgery. According to a warrant affidavit filed by Officer Kenneth Kell of the El Dorado Springs Police Department, back in June 2024, there were multiple allegations against Ohman, including counterfeiting, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Officer Kell’s report also highlighted Ohman’s history of run-ins with law enforcement. It indicates that she has been arrested several times for fraud-related offenses, though without convictions. He expressed concern over her accountability, stating that she continues to pose a risk to public welfare.

