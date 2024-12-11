Don’t let the short days and cold temperatures get you down! There’s still plenty to do and see at Missouri state parks and historic sites.

• Friday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. – Winter Wildflowers at Prairie State Park.

The bright colors of summer are gone, but don’t worry – winter has its own appeal. Now is the time of year when the subtle hues of amber, gold, bronze and even gray overtake the landscape. And don’t forget about the textures of the summer flowers that are still evident in the seeds and seed pods. Come witness this winter beauty of the last summer’s wildflowers at Prairie State Park Sunday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. This free program will take place in the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center where you will make a bouquet to take home. The class is designed for ages 5 and older, and is limited to 35 participants. Registration is required and can be done by calling 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.

• Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. – Christmas Open House at Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site.

Join us Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site to see how Christmas was celebrated in the 19th century. The home will be lit by candles and decorated for the holiday season. There will be holiday-themed activities for all ages. Guests will be invited to enjoy wassail and cookies, learn Christmas traditions, and string popcorn and dried fruit for the Christmas tree. Plus, kids of all ages will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa. All activities are free and open to the public. Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site is located at 1009 Truman in Lamar.

• Saturday, Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m. – Geminid Meteor Shower Viewing at Roaring River State Park.

Join the state park team Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. to witness the Geminid meteor shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year! Dress warmly for a night of meteor viewing and stargazing. There will be warm beverages for guests to enjoy. The event will be held in the gravel parking lot at Roaring River Conservation Area. To get to the conservation area from Roaring River State Park, follow Highway F east toward Eagle Rock; the conservation area is on the right, just past the park boundaries. Seating is not provided, so guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and restrooms are not available at the conservation area. This come-and-go-style event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. In the event of heavy precipitation or thick cloud cover, the viewing will be canceled. Cancellation will be announced via the park’s Facebook page and the Park and Site Status Map at modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93.

