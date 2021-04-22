A benefit fundraiser fish fry is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Fair Haven Park northwest of Harwood.

Your free will donations go to the Stoney Creek, Walnut Creek and Shady Lawn Schools.

The menu includes fried fish and hush puppies, baked beans and cole slaw along with homemade bread and butter. Dessert is freshly cranked ice cream and homemade pies baked by the community ladies.

The event is located at the Fair Haven Park on Hwy C, 8 miles north of Walker, MO.

For more info contact Leroy at 417-432-1062.