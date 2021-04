Join Gov. Mike Parson and your fellow citizens at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at the Woods parking lot for the celebration of the Patriot Parkway flags.

The dedication will feature 48 American Flags that fly from the light poles on Hwy. 54. The Governor is set to speaks and the national Anthem will be [performed by a combination of the the Municipal Band and the Bulldog Band. The VFW Color Guards will also be in attendance.

Don’t miss it.