WITH WITT AND WISDOM – Barry Witt was the guest speaker at the Preserve Our Past Society (POPS) annual meeting on April 13 at the Wayside Inn Museum. Witt shared the story of how his family, beginning with his grandparents, Omer and Virgie Witt, basically began the Witt Prining business in their home in Blackjack. He said when it was nessessary to move Witt printing they moved into a bulding at the corner of Main and Hickory in 1949. In 1952 they moved into a building north of the present post office. They had nine employees.

In 1960 the engineering part of the business was separated from the printing part.The printid division was located on the corner of Cedar and Oak. In 1989 the company had 148 employees.Some of those employees were present at the annual POPS meeting.Barry spoke af his father Cleo as a cheerleader for El Dorado Springs, how he worked hard to improve the comuunity and get more businesses in town.

Witt Printing is still at the corner of Cedar and Oak with fewer employees mostly due to technology. Witt Printing was sold several years ago and is currently owned by Ennis.

Barry and his family live in El Dorado Springs and own Parker Leigh catering.