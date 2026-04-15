From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

In the heart of Southwest Missouri, something powerful has been quietly taking root.

In Cedar County—across communities like El Dorado Springs and Stockton—a group of dedicated leaders has been investing in something that changes everything: fathers.

Recognized by Good Dads as one of its standout chapters, the Good Dads of Cedar County chapter has been serving local families for years. In fact, they were among the first communities to step forward, joining the movement early and helping pave the way for others across the state.

For at least four years, leaders in Cedar County have been hosting fatherhood classes, creating space for growth, accountability, and connection. These aren’t just meetings. There are moments when dads learn to show up, communicate better, and understand the lasting impact they have on their children’s lives.

Because the truth is simple, but powerful:

When fathers are present, engaged, and supported, families are stronger.

With a population of around 15,000, Cedar County may be small, but its impact is anything but. The chapter, established in 2023, continues to grow with a vision for the future—expanding programs, increasing participation, and reaching more parents through initiatives such as the +Us program, which focuses on strengthening co-parenting relationships.

Their mission goes beyond just fatherhood. It’s about building healthier families, stronger relationships, and a better community for the next generation.

Today, Cedar County is in the spotlight—and for good reason.

Because when you invest in dads, you invest in everything that matters.