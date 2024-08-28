The El Dorado Springs Park Board met on Wednesday, Aug. 21, in City Hall.

At this meeting, newly appointed Park Board member Rhonda Friar took the opportunity to address issues she sees in the downtown Park. Friar has spent several years of her own time volunteering to help beautify El Dorado Springs iconic greenspace.

Friar said that her ideas are formulated around natural playscapes using easy to find items like stumps and rocks – places where kids have to use their imaginations. She was also interested in putting a playscape where parents can keep an eye on their children and listen to the band.

She said she had looked at the Park and it looked tired. She said she wanted it to be a destination for kids and adults.

Friar said she had already purchased three Amish made swings for parents (or anyone ese) to sit in while watching their children.

Board President Greg Beydler said the board needed prices to see what the city wanted to spend. He asked if other organizations could get involved. New Civic Center Director Scott Robison asked if anyone had checked with cites approximately the same size as El Dorado Springs to find out what they did with their Park (s). After the meeting Beydler said he would like to see schematics for where the new playscapes would be and what they would look like.

The board talked about the golf course issues.

It was mentioned that Robison had already started working on the basketball tournaments that are schedule for January and February.

The Park Board supervises three city parks and recreation programs, the golf course, and the swimming pool.

Present at the meeting were Building and Grounds Director Riley Julian, Beydler, Lyle Bland, Mike Frier, Gabby Kinnett, Nick Bland. Friar, Robison and City Manager Bruce Rogers.

COMING TOGETHER – Pictured are: (from left) Rogers, Julian, Friar, Robison, Beydler, Lyle Bland, Frier. Nick Bland and Kinnett.